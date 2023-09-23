[Watch] Virat Kohli visits a friend's house to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings

Virat Kohli recently visited a friend's house to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. A video of Kohli dressed up in traditional attire to join the festivities has surfaced on social media.

The BCCI selection committee decided to rest Kohli for the first two ODIs of the ongoing series against Australia. He has spent some quality time with his family and close friends during the break. He welcomed Ganpati Bappa at his residence. Actress Anshul Chauhan and her husband visited Kohli and Anushka Sharma's house to seek Bappa's blessings.

Kohli recently went to a friend's house to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings. You can watch the video of his visit here:

Kohli can be seen greeting the members of the house first before bowing down to Ganpati Bappa.

Virat Kohli will return to the field this Wednesday

The BCCI selection committee has picked Virat Kohli in the Indian squad for the third ODI against Australia. That match will take place on September 27 (Wednesday) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

India dominated the Aussies in Mohali yesterday and recorded a five-wicket win. The victory helped the Men in Blue secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Captain KL Rahul led from the front with a half-century as India chased down a 277-run target in 48.4 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, skipper Rahul lauded his players and said:

"I think the commitment and intensity in the afternoon, it was really hot. We spoke in the huddle that after Colombo this was heaven. It was cooler than Colombo but it wasn't really the case. We started well with the new ball but physically it got tougher. The toughness we showed on the field was really good to see."

The second ODI of the series will take place in Indore on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if India can gain an unassailable 2-0 lead.