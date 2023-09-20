[Watch] Virat Kohli visits Shiv Sena politician Rahul Kanal's house for Ganesh Chaturthi

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli visited Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal's residence on Wednesday, September 20, for Ganpati Darshan.

In a video shared by Indian paparazzi Viral Bhayani on social media, Kohli can be seen walking out of Kanal's house after seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion.

The cricket star was dressed in a black kurta and was also spotted waving at his fans as he walked towards his car.

The former India captain celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by welcoming an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at their Mumbai residence. Giving fans a glimpse of their celebrations, Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, posted on Instagram:

On the cricketing front, Virat Kohli will next be seen in action during India's upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia.

Virat Kohli was rested for the first two ODIs against Australia

Virat Kohli dazzled viewers with a scintillating century against Pakistan at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. The right-handed batter's unbeaten 122-run knock helped the Men in Blue secure a massive 228-run win over their arch-rivals in the Super Fours.

Rohit Sharma and company beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final to win the continental tournament. The side will now lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series against Australia at home ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the first two fixtures. They will return for the third and final encounter on September 27.

KL Rahul will lead the side in the first two games in regular skipper Sharma's absence. The first ODI will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on September 22.

India's squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for third ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, and Mohd. Siraj.