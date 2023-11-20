[Watch] Virat Kohli wins best fielder medal for one last time in 2023 World Cup

Team India batter Virat Kohli won the best fielder award for the one last time for his efforts in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kohli took a brilliant catch at the first slip to dismiss Australian opener David Warner off Mohammed Shami's bowling in the second over of the run chase.

Team India, however, fell short at the final hurdle as Pat Cummins-led Australia won the final by six wickets to lift the 2023 World Cup trophy on Sunday. That came after Travis Head slammed 137 off 120, including four sixes and 15 boundaries.

Following the match, India's fielding coach T Dilip announced the best fielder in a video uploaded by the BCCI:

“Today’s winner, he’s been a terrific player. He sets himself up great standards, and every time he goes on the field, he just does magic. And the best part is that he not only does his job so well but his actions inspire so many people, and it is none other than Virat Kohli.”

Watch the video below:

"We can all be proud of ourselves" – T Dilip consoles Team India after 2023 World Cup final

T Dilip consoled the Indian players after the conclusion of the match and credited the side for their impressive fielding and reaching the 2023 World Cup final.

“Guys, I know it’s tough and we all feel the pain, but that’s what it is," he said. "We did everything possibly right and still, the result is not in our favor. But I think, as Rahul [Dravid] bhai said, we can all be proud of ourselves.

"I appreciate and thank every player in this group who have committed in the practice sessions. The way you put yourself on the line, you put intent, energy. I couldn’t ask more than this. Well done.”

"During the course of this tournament, I think we took some brilliant catches, but what I really liked is the brotherhood we shared on the field," Dilip continued. "The way each one supported each other, the way everyone was backing. That’s outstanding to see. And I see only growing up as a team on the field."

It remains to be seen whether Dilip will be retained as the fielding coach. He had his contract until the end of the 2023 World Cup.