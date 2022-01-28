[Watch]: "War wounds" - Jhye Richardson left bloodied after BBL 2022 final 

The Perth Scorchers secured a comprehensive 79-run victory over the Sydney Sixers in the final of the Big Bash League (BBL 2022) on Friday. In the process, they made history by capturing their fourth title in Australia's flagship T20 competition.

The players from the winning camp were static after their momentous victory and engaged in wild celebrations after the summit clash. However, amid the jubilation, Scorchers' pacer Jhye Richardson was left with a bleeding nose.

The 25-year-old mentioned in a post-match interview that teammate Colin Munro's shoulder hit his nose while he was busy appealing during the final moments of the contest. He said:

“I was busy appealing and Munners (Colin Munro) had run in from deep square leg and got his shoulder into my nose. So, war wounds, but it’s all worth it."

Richardson seemed to be all smiles despite the nasty blow after his team's dominant performance in the ultimate clash of the BBL 2022. The video of the speedster's interview went viral in no time. Watch the video here:

The right-arm pacer impressed with the ball against the Sixers as he claimed two crucial wickets and conceded just 20 runs from his 3.2 overs. It is worth mentioning that he bowled a stunning yorker to dismiss the opposition's final batter Steve O'Keefe.

Perth Scorchers thrash defending champions Sydney Sixers in BBL 2022 final

The Scorchers posted a target of 172 after being asked to bat first at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Laurie Evans was the top performer with the bat and remained unbeaten on 76.

Skipper Ashton Turner also contributed with 54 crucial runs from 34 deliveries. The injury-hit Sixers side folded for a paltry score of 92, thanks to an inspiring bowling performance from the Scorchers.

Andrew Tye was the pick of the bowlers and he finished with figures of 3/15 in the crucial fixture. Daniel Hughes was the only saving grace for the Sixers with his knock of 42.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar