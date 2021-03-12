Watch: Washington Sundar and Jonny Bairstow engage in a heated verbal exchange

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar engaged in a verbal altercation with England batsman Jonny Bairstow over a possible catching opportunity in the first T20I of the series. The 21-year-old was furious as Bairstow was in his way while he was attempting a catch.

"Jonny Bairstow denied my innocent son a wicket. He will become penniless one day." - Washington Sundar's dad #INDvENG — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 12, 2021

Umpire Nitin Menon had to intervene and take matters into his own hands as the duo exchanged a few words. While Bairstow explained that he didn't obstruct the catch on purpose, Washington Sundar was not interested in listening to the Englishman.

Can Nitin Menon get some ads now? He's quite the hero. Top umpiring all series and now a superb response to Washington Sundar. #INDvENG — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) March 12, 2021

.Here is the video of Washington Sundar and Jonny Bairstow's verbal clash:

Washington Sundar's frustration was enough to suggest the kind of day Team India have had. Right from ball one, the hosts were never in the game and England have landed the first blow in the T20I series.

Batting first, Team India were rocked early, losing their first three wickets for just 20 runs. Shreyas Iyer, whose place in the side was questioned with Suryakumar Yadav waiting in the wings, proved to be the savior for the hosts.

The 26-year-old was the lone bright spot in an underwhelming batting performance from the hosts. Iyer's 67 off 48 balls ensured Team India had something to take aw away from the innings.

The hosts' only chance of winning the game was by picking up wickets early and putting England under pressure. But it was not to be as openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy got the visitors off to a flying start.

Virat Kohli, who is often under the scanner for his questionable decisions as captain, took one such dodgy call in the first T20I which was difficult for many to fathom. The 32-year-old opted not to bring Washington Sundar into the attack in the powerplay even though the 21-year-old is considered a -specialist in that phase.

Jonny Bairstow got lucky that Nitin Menon interrupted, or else Washington Sundar would have ended him. #INDvENG — Neha (@Neha_253) March 12, 2021

Who knows what could have happened had Washington Sundar been given the ball early and picked up a couple of quick wickets. Team India now need to bounce back quickly following their comprehensive eight-wicket loss to the visitors.