[Watch] Washington Sundar hones batting skills under Rahul Dravid's supervision

Washington Sundar was seen sweating it out in the nets on Friday under the supervision of Team India head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10.

In a video posted by the BCCI on Friday, Sundar was seen focusing on getting his timing right. Dravid then came into the nets and was seen giving the all-rounder some valuable advice on how to read the length of the ball and choose to play on the front foot or back foot accordingly.

Here's the video:

"I am lucky that way" - Washington Sundar on Rahul Dravid's guidance

In a press conference ahead of India's third ODI against Bangladesh, Washington Sundar was asked about what he learned from the legendary Indian batter during the training session. Here's what the all-rounder had to say about it:

"He (Dravid) has had so much experience playing the one-day format and has played so many games that he had some insights to share for me to do well in these conditions. Every discussion that we have is very valuable for me. I am lucky that way."

Sundar personally hasn't had a great series with the bat so far. After impressing against New Zealand, it was a golden opportunity for the all-rounder to make full use of the No. 6 position by playing at least one match-winning knock.

However, in the 62 balls that he has faced so far in the first two ODIs, the all-rounder has scored just 30 runs and was dismissed by playing uncharacteristic shots. Sundar will need to pull up his socks if he wants to break into India's World Cup squad next year.

India's squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

