[Watch] Wasim Akram disappointed as Pakistan's Babar Azam departs for 21 in AUS vs PAK 1st Test

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram appeared disappointed as Babar Azam departed for 21 in the ongoing first Test against Australia in Perth on Day 3 (Saturday, December 16). The reaction came as Mitchell Marsh sent back Azam, caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The dismissal took place during the 71st over of Pakistan’s first innings. Marsh bowled a length ball that took a faint outside edge from Babar and carried to Carey behind the stumps. Babar looked indecisive and committed too early at the shot as the ball nipped away.

Watch the dismissal below:

Following the dismissal, cricketer-turned-commentator Akram looked dejected before forcing a quick smile.

Watch the video here.

With the dismissal, the Aussies reduced Pakistan to 181/4. The visitors were eventually bundled out for 271 in their first innings in response to Australia’s 487. It's worth mentioning that Pakistan have never won a single Test in Perth out of five games.

Australia extend 300+ lead against Pakistan in second innings

Australia put themselves in a commanding position against Pakistan before stumps on Day 3 of the Perth Test.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 84/2 after 33 overs, with Steve Smith (43 off 72) and Usman Khawaja (34 off 106) at the crease. Khurram Shehzad dismissed David Warner (duck) and Marnus Labuschagne (two of 18) early.

Batting first, Australia piled up 487 in 113.2 overs. David Warner starred with the bat, smashing 164 off 211, including four sixes and 16 boundaries. Mitchell Marsh missed out on a well-deserving century, scoring 90 off 107, comprising one maximum and 15 fours.

Debutante Aamer Jamal starred with the ball for the visitors, finishing with figures of 6/111 while Khurram Shehzad (another debutante) bagged two wickets.

In response, Shan Masood and Co. were bundled out for 271 in 101.5 overs. Imam-ul-Haq top scored with 62 off 199, including four boundaries. Abdullah Shafique contributed 42 off 121, hitting six boundaries.

Nathan Lyon emerged as the pick of the Australian bowlers, returning with figures of 3/66 while captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets apiece.

