[Watch] Wasim Akram knocks over Michael Atherton with a yorker in a Celebrity Charity match

Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram rolled back the years as he cleaned up former England batter Michael Atherton with a toe-crushing yorker on Sunday, June 19.

Organized by the NGO 'Wellbeing of Women', many celebrities, including cricketers, participated in a cricket match in memory of Shane Warne. The legendary Australian spinner passed away earlier this year due to a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.

In a video that surfaced online from the game, Akram was seen bowling to Atherton. Running a few steps, the left-arm pacer aced a perfect yorker to rattle the former England captain's timber. Akram went on a celebratory run soon after as everyone enjoyed the occasion.

Cricket District shared the video with the caption:

"A classic @wasimakramlive inswinging yorker is too good for Michael Atherton! These legends are playing in the @WellbeingofWmen. Celebrity Charity Match in remembrance of the great Shane Warne."

Along with Akram and Atherton, the charity match also featured Brian Lara, Ian Bell, Monty Panesar, Neil Johnson, former England women's captain Charlotte Edwards, commentator Mark Nicholas and Rajasthan Royals (RR) co-owner Manoj Badale.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Clive Lloyd fulfilled the role of an umpire.

"Some things still stay the same" - Wasim Akram

Akram also reacted to the video, which has now gone viral on social media. The 56-year-old hilariously joked that some things remain despite age catching up.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same."

The Lahore-born cricketer was one of the most feared bowlers during his playing days. He played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, taking 916 international wickets in total.

Akram was also handy with the bat in the lower order, scoring over 6000 runs across two formats, including three centuries and 13 fifties.

