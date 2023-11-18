[Watch] Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious video amid toss controversy ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has shared a hilarious video amid toss controversy ahead of the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Jaffer, the skipper can be seen tossing the coin to a far distance from the officials and the opposition skipper.

Wasim Jaffer captioned the post:

“Hope @ImRo45 does this at the toss tomorrow just to make fun of all the baseless theorists.”

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, former Pakistan cricketer Sikandar Bakht recently pointed fingers at India captain Rohit Sharma for flipping the coin at a far distance during the toss.

"Can I be allowed a little mischief?," Bakht told Pakistan media. "At the time of the toss, Rohit Sharma throws the coin far from the range of any opposition captain. Thus, the opposition captain cannot go and cross-check about the call)."

Expand Tweet

Rohit has won five out of 10 tosses in the ongoing marquee ICC tournament so far. Surprisingly, the toss didn't play any role in any of the games since the Men in Blue won all 10 matches convincingly.

“I feel embarrassed” – Wasim Akram reacts to Sikander Bakht’s 'toss controversy' comments

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram indirectly slammed Sikander Bakht for his statement on flipping the coin at a far distance during the toss. He told A-Sports:

"Who decides where the coin should land? The mat is just for sponsorship! I feel embarrassed. I can't even... I don't even want to comment on it.”

Former Pakistan captains Moin Khan and Shoaib Malik also echoed Akram’s sentiments.

"This shouldn't even be discussed," Malik said.

"He is mistaken, just creating a fuss. Every captain has a different way of tossing the coin," Moin remarked.

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that former Pakistan cricketers have pointed fingers at India in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Earlier, Hasan Raza alleged that India uses a special ball and changes the pitches to aid swing in World Cup.