[Watch] West Indies players receive their official kits ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indies players received their official T20 World Cup kits ahead of the commencement of the tournament. The Caribbean Islands and the USA will host the event between June 2 and 29.

The Windies team hosted South Africa for a 3-match T20I series recently. They beat the African team convincingly with a clean sweep series win to enter the World Cup high on confidence.

The Rovman Powell-led side are placed in Group C during the preliminary stage. Their campaign in the tournament will begin on June 2 with a clash against Papua New Guinea in Guyana. The Men in Maroon will face Uganda at the same venue on June 8 before traveling to Trinidad to face New Zealand on June 12. They will square off against Afghanistan in their final group fixture on June 17 in St. Lucia.

Windies Cricket's official X handle shared a video recently to give a glimpse of the official kit distribution ceremony for the coming World Cup. In it, team management members, Darren Sammy, and others could be seen distributing the kits to players.

West Indies Squad for 2024 T20 World Cup: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Reserve players: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, and Andre Fletcher.

Obed McCoy replaces injured Jason Holder in the West Indies final squad ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup

Veteran West Indies pacer Jason Holder will miss the upcoming T20 World Cup after suffering an injury during County Championship 2024. The selectors have named left-arm pacer Obed McCoy his replacement in the World Cup squad. On the matter, West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes said (via ICC):

"Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon. While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's caliber, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy."

Haynes continued:

"Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad."

Do you think West Indies has the right squad to win the 2024 World Cup? Let us know in the comments section below.

