[Watch] West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane asks Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field because of indiscipline in Duleep Trophy final 

Due to disciplinary issues, West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane instructed Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field on Day 5 of the team's Duleep Trophy 2022 final against South Zone.

Jaiswal, while fielding at forward short-leg, was reportedly involved in a war of words with South Zone's Ravi Teja, necessitating the on-field officials to intervene. He was warned by the umpires for his behavior after a complaint lodged by the batter.

Notably, skipper Rahane was spotted having a word with Jaiswal after Teja's complaint. He had to take the harsh call of asking the player to walk off the field after the 20-year-old continued with his verbal volleys despite repeated warnings.

It is worth mentioning that it wasn't the call of the on-field umpires, but it was Rahane who decided to take strict action. Satyajeet Bacchav was called in as a substitute. However, Jaiswal was recalled to the field after being out for around seven overs.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side secured a stunning 294-run victory in the final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 against South Zone on Sunday, September 25, to lift the coveted trophy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top performer with the bat in Duleep Trophy 2022 final

While Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for just one run in the first innings, he redeemed himself during West Zone's second essay, slamming a scitilatting double century in the crucial encounter.

The left-handed batter scored 265 runs off 323 deliveries, helping his team register an imposing total in the all-important fixture. The talented youngster was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting exploits in the summit clash.

During his knock, Jaiswal crossed the 1000-run mark, becoming the joint-fastest player to reach the landmark. The opener achieved the milestone in his 13th innings, equalling Rusi Modi and Amol Mazumdar for the record.

Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased stellar form in this year's Duleep Trophy. With 497 runs to his name from three matches, he finished as the leading run-getter in the red-ball domestic competition.

