[Watch] When 2023 Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz was compared to Virat Kohli

World No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, July 16, defeated legendary Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to win his second Grand Slam title after the 2022 US Open. The match lasted for four hours and 42 minutes.

After losing the opening set 1-6, Alcaraz came from behind to win two consecutive sets 7-6(6), 6-1. Djokovic, though, staged a comeback to stretch the final to a five-set epic. Alcaraz then took the fifth set and win the match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, ending Djokovic’s hopes of winning his 24th Major.

With the win, the Spaniard also avenged his loss to Djokovic that he suffered in the 2023 French Open semifinals.

The 20-year-old has become the first player outside the Big 4 – Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray – to win the Wimbledon trophy since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

Following the win, Virat Kohli’s Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a congratulatory tweet, comparing Alcaraz to Kohli. They wrote:

“Greatness begins at a young age. Legacy follows in the years to come! We were reminded of a young Virat when we saw Carlos Alcaraz #PlayBold to conquer #Wimbledon last night! Vamos, Carlito!”

For the uninitiated, one of the tennis commentators first compared Alcaraz to Kohli during the 2022 French Open quarterfinals, where Alcaraz beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

Watch the video below:

Shekhar @ShekharPKMKB499



King Kohli is the face of World Cricket



#Wimbledon European commentators about Carlos Alcaraz: "It's like watching Virat Kohli in cricket or Michael Jordan in Basketball"King Kohli is the face of World Cricket

It’s worth noting that tennis is an individual sport (except for doubles), but cricket is a team game.

What did Carlos Alcaraz and Virat Kohli achieve at 20?

Like Virat Kohli, Carlos Alcaraz, too, has grown from strength to strength despite coming from a different sport. Besides two Majors, the right-handed player has won 10 other titles, including ATP Masters 1000 Madrid (twice), Indian Wells, and Miami Open.

Alcaraz will now look to repeat his US Open heroics later this year. He will aim to become the youngest and only ninth player to win all four Grand Slams by lifting the Australian Open and French Open later.

Legendary Rafael Nadal, who also hails from Spain, is the youngest (24) player to win all four Majors (men's singles).

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Roland Garros at 19.

Wimbledon at 22.

Australian Open at 22.

US Open at 24.



The youngest ever male player to win all four majors.



Rafael Nadal. Roland Garros at 19.Wimbledon at 22.Australian Open at 22.US Open at 24.The youngest ever male player to win all four majors.Rafael Nadal.

On the other hand, Kohli at 20, guided India to U19 World Cup win in 2008, where his side beat South Africa by 12 runs in the final. Kohli also lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy with the Men in Blue.

With the bat, the Delhi-born batter’s career took off after he smashed his maiden international ton in his 14th ODI against Sri Lanka. Since then, Kohli has not looked back.

The 34-year-old is now the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket with the second-most tons (75), only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100 centuries).

Like Kohli, Carlos Alcaraz, too, will look to continue his meteoric rise.