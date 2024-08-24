[Watch] When an angry Glenn McGrath pushed Matthew Hayden during a 50-over match between Australia and Australia A

Glenn McGrath and Matthew Hayden were teammates for Australia in the 2000s and share a lot of fond memories of playing in a team that won plenty of matches on the big stage. However, the legendary Aussie duo once made news for having a go at each other during an unofficial one-day match where they were in opposite camps.

The incident in question took place during the first final of the 1994-95 Benson & Hedges World Series. The quadrangular series featured Australia, Australia A, England and Zimbabwe - the first two teams making it to the best-of-three finals. Hayden was representing Australia A in the tournament and McGrath Australia.

Australia A won the toss and elected to bat first in the first final at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In the 17th over of the innings, Hayden cut a delivery from McGrath outside off through backward point for four. He casually walked towards the other end as he was almost certain that the ball would head to the boundary.

McGrath, though, was in the way and seemed to be reflecting on the bad delivery that he had just bowled. Hayden nudged him and gave him a stare after which an agitated McGrath pushed him away with his left hand while also muttering a few words. The batter reacted with a shake of the head.

Recalling his version of the ugly incident, Hayden told cricket.com.au in 2014:

“I hit him through backward point, and as I was turning to see whether I needed to run or whether it was ‘save your legs’, I’ve run straight into the corner of his arm.

"Having not seen it, I was under the impression he’d intentionally stuck his arm out at that time. So the whole ‘eff you’ thing has come out in both of us. It was brilliant."

The left-handed batter went on to score 50 off 92 in the 1994-95 Benson & Hedges World Series first final. He struck seven fours in his innings before being dismissed by part-time off-spinner Mark Waugh.

Australia A lost their way after Hayden's dismissal despite Bevan's 73

Australia A were in a decent position at 105-3 in the Benson & Hedges final against Australia. Michael Bevan also contributed 73 off 86, but the batting side were held to 209-8 as pacer Craig McDermott starred with 4-25.

In their chase, Australia got home by five wickets off the last ball of the match. Opener Michael Slater hammered 92 off 146, while David Boon hit 36 off 39 before Ian Healy (9*) hit the winning runs off the last ball of the thrilling contest.

