[Watch] When birthday boy Rishabh Pant steered India to a famous Test win against Australia at the Gabba 

Birthday boy Rishabh Pant played one of the best Test knocks of all time on January 19, 2021, in the final innings of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane to win the match and the series for his side.

Pant has been receiving special wishes from everyone on social media platforms as he turned 26 years old on Wednesday, October 4.

The flamboyant wicket-keeper batter suffered a car accident in December last year and is currently on the sidelines, doing his rehabilitation. During his short career so far, Pant has played multiple impactful and match-winning knocks for India across formats.

Pant has particularly been a superstar and the best batter for India in Test cricket over the past few years with his sensational batting exploits in challenging overseas conditions like Australia, South Africa, and England. His renowned 89-run unbeaten knock against Australia at the Gabba falls under the same category.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was level at 1-1 going into the final match in Brisbane, where India played with a vastly inexperienced side due to various injury issues.

Australia set a challenging target of 328 in the final innings for the Indian side with just over a day left in the match. Shubman Gill (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) played well in the top order, laying a decent foundation for the chase.

Pant walked to the crease when India were on 167/3 in 56.5 overs. The Southpaw absorbed the pressure well and mixed caution perfectly with aggression to steer India to one of their most memorable victories. His 138-ball knock comprised 9 fours and a solitary six.

He finished the game in the final hour of the fifth day with a boundary off the straight drive against Josh Hazlewood to ring in celebrations in the Indian camp. You can watch the winning moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Fans send warm wishes to Rishabh Pant on his 26th birthday through social media

On the occasion of Pant's birthday on Wednesday, fans flooded social media platforms with warm wishes dedicated to him. Here are some of them:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet