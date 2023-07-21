[Watch] When Ellyse Perry hit a goal for Australia in FIFA Women's World Cup 2011

Ellyse Perry is one of the most successful cricketers in the sport's history. She has won multiple World Cups with the Australian women's cricket team. Besides, she has also achieved the rare feat of scoring more than one hundred each in women's Test and ODI cricket.

While many cricket fans know about Ellyse Perry's success on the cricket field, not all of them would have an idea that she has represented her nation at the FIFA Women's World Cup as well. On top of that, she also scored a goal for Australia at the mega event of football in 2011.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup got underway in Australia yesterday. As the mega event's hashtag trended on Twitter, a fan shared a clip of Ellyse hitting a goal for Australia in the quarterfinal match against Sweden.

hypocaust @_hypocaust



Ellyse Perry has done all three.

pic.twitter.com/tWTw6z3bEY twitter.com/wutube/status/… For most sports people, achieving any one of scoring a great goal at a football World Cup, making a Test double century, or taking a 7 wicket haul would be career defining.Ellyse Perry has done all three.

Although Australia lost that match by 1-3, Perry achieved the rare feat of scoring a goal in the FIFA Women's World Cup knockout round and then becoming a successful cricketer. The aforementioned video also features the moments, where Perry completed a double hundred in Test cricket and also took a seven-wicket haul.

Ellyse Perry was in great form against England Women in Women's Ashes 2023

The Women's Ashes 2023 series happened recently in England, where the home side clashed against arch-rivals Australia. Ellyse Perry was a member of the visiting team, and she brought her 'A' game to the table by recording three 50+ scores in her last five innings.

Perry scored 53 & 91 in the last two ODIs of the series, while in the second T20I of the three-match series, she scored an unbeaten 27-ball 51*. Overall, Perry scored 124 runs in two Test innings, 185 runs in three ODIs and 92 runs in three T20Is to help Australia retain the women's Ashes.