Pakistan skipper Babar Azam congratulated senior player Azhar Ali on a remarkable Test career, as the latter is set to retire from the format at the conclusion of the England Test series.

On Friday, December 16, on the eve of the third Test between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi, Azhar announced to retire from Test cricket after the game.

Azhar, who retired from ODIs in 2018, has played 96 Tests for Pakistan since making his debut against Australia at Lord's in July 2010. He has amassed 7097 runs in 178 innings at an average of 42.49, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He will finish as Pakistan's fifth-highest run scorer in Test cricket.

Azhar also led the national team in nine Test matches before he was replaced by Babar in November 2020 after a dip in the former's batting form.

In a special video posted on PCB's official YouTube channel, many players expressed their thoughts on sharing the dressing room with Azhar Ali.

While heaping praise on the efforts of his predecessor in Test cricket, Babar told Azhar:

"First of all, Ajju bhai many many congratulations. The way you have panned out your career for Pakistan with so many noteworthy performances in difficult situations. You cemented your place first then performed consistently and made a name for yourself."

Babar further added

"As a captain and as a youngster, I have learned many things from you. When I came into the team, you were the senior player. We have acquired a lot from you and asked (for advice) many times. When I was struggling, you helped me a lot. You've supported us a lot."

He continued:

"We've spent time together in different phases and different environments. For me, it was like a golden time and I wish you all the best for your future."

Azhar Ali's place in third Test yet to be confirmed, Babar Azam to decide on Friday night

Azhar played in the Rawalpindi Test and scored 27 and 40 in both innings on a flat surface. He was eventually dropped from the Multan game, and there is no confirmation regarding his place in the playing XI for the final Test.

Pakistan have already lost the three-match series 0-2 after faltering in the chase in both games. The Babar-led side will look to avoid a whitewash in Karachi.

