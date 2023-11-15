[Watch] When MS Dhoni was heartbreakingly run out for 50 vs NZ in 2019 World Cup semifinal

India and New Zealand are geared up for a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal in the ongoing 2023 edition of the tournament. The two teams will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 2pm IST on Wednesday, November 15.

The 2019 World Cup semifinal also ended up being the last game for former India captain MS Dhoni, who was run out on the score of 50 as India lost the match by 18 runs. The match was played across two days due to rain.

Chasing 240, India were reduced to 5/3 as KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma departed for a run apiece. Dinesh Karthik, too, departed cheaply for just six runs as Matt Henry wreaked havoc with the new ball.

Rishabh Pant (32 off 56) and Hardik Pandya (32 off 62) gave Indian fans some hope before the Men in Blue were reduced to 92/6.

The fans, however, still believed till Dhoni was at the crease. The wicketkeeper-batter played second fiddle in a 116-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to help India bounce back into the game.

However, it was not to be as Trent Boult removed Jadeja before Martin Guptill finally delivered in the World Cup, this time as a fielder as Dhoni walked off.

India will now look to avenge their 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat against the BlackCaps. They earlier defeated the Kiwis by four wickets in the ongoing edition of the marquee ICC tournament.

“I think I should have dived” – MS Dhoni rues his big mistake in 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand

During an interview in 2021, MS Dhoni said that he made a big mistake by not diving to complete the run. He said:

“I think I should have dived. Had I dived I would have made up the two inches and no way would I be out. You know what, I had never dived in my life. So, when I was going for the second run the thought of the dive did come to my mind but then I had never dived. I felt I could make it,” he said, as quoted by moneycontrol.com

