[Watch] When Oman's Fayyaz Butt bowled KL Rahul for golden duck in U-19 World Cup for Pakistan

Fayyaz Butt shone for Oman in the 2021 T20 World Cup defeat against Bangladesh, picking up three wickets to bowl the opposition out for 153 in their group stage match in Al Amerat.

Before moving to Oman, Butt represented Pakistan at the U-19 level. He even put in a match-winning performance in their win over India in the 2010 U-19 World Cup quarter-finals.

KL Rahul, now one of the best batters in the world, opened the batting for India U-19 in that match. Butt bowled him for a golden duck off the very first delivery of the match.

Watch his brilliant dismissal of KL Rahul here:

Fayyaz Butt bowled a brilliant delivery that angled in before straightening upon pitching to beat Rahul's bat. As if that wasn't enough, Butt went on to dismiss Mayank Agarwal later in the same over.

Butt finished with four wickets and was named the Player of the Match as Pakistan U-19 won by two wickets. He returned figures of 4/27 in the rain-affected match.

The match also featured Babar Azam, who is captaining Pakistan in this T20 World Cup.

Fayyaz Butt shines with the ball for Oman against Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Oman. However, they could only post 153 in what is a must-win match for them. Fayyaz Butt and Bilal Khan took three wickets each for Oman.

Butt claimed the wickets of Mahedi Hassan, the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Saifuddin. To dismiss Hassan, Fayyaz Butt took a brilliant diving catch off his own bowling, showing great reflexes. He finished with figures of 3/30.

However, Bilal Khan was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/18.

Opener Mohammad Naim top-scored for Bangladesh with his 50-ball knock of 64, which included three boundaries and four sixes. Meanwhile, Shakib al Hasan scored 42 off 29 in a knock-studded with six boundaries.

Oman fell short in the chase, losing by 26 runs. However, they are still in with a chance to qualify for the Super 12 stage and will face Scotland in their final group stage match.

