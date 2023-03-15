[WATCH] When Sachin Tendulkar shone with the ball in India’s epic 2001 Kolkata triumph over Australia

India’s famous win over Australia in the Kolkata Test on this day in 2001 (March 15) is remembered for VVS Laxman's (281) and Rahul Dravid’s (180) legendary partnership as well as Harbhajan Singh’s 13 wickets, which included a first-innings hat-trick.

Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed cheaply in both innings of the Test match. He was trapped lbw for 10 by Glenn McGrath in the first innings. In the second essay, he fell for the same score, caught behind off Jason Gillespie.

While he failed to contribute with the bat, Tendulkar made a big impact with his part-time spin bowling on Day 5 of the Eden Gardens Test. On the back of Laxman and Dravid’s 376-run stand, India set a target of 384 for Australia on the final day of the thrilling Test match.

Even as Harbhajan ran through Australia’s batting with six wickets in the second innings, victory could not have been achieved without Tendulkar’s contribution with the ball. He claimed three big wickets to play his role in a triumph for the ages.

CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 @CrickeTendulkar



Day 5, Target 384 Aus 167/5, trying to save Test.



Dada gave Ball to



SRT Took 3 Wickets Hayden (67) Gilly (0) Warne (0) & Insured Ind's WIN.

What were you when this happened🤔

On this Day 2001 Unsung Sachin's Magical Spell @ Kolkata TestDay 5, Target 384 Aus 167/5, trying to save Test.Dada gave Ball to @sachin_rt SRT Took 3 Wickets Hayden (67) Gilly (0) Warne (0) & Insured Ind's WIN.What were you when this happened🤔 On this Day 2001 Unsung Sachin's Magical Spell @ Kolkata Test🔥Day 5, Target 384 Aus 167/5, trying to save Test.Dada gave Ball to @sachin_rt👇👇SRT Took 3 Wickets Hayden (67) Gilly (0) Warne (0) & Insured Ind's WIN.What were you when this happened🤔https://t.co/6yrngmztVh

Tendulkar first trapped dangerous Aussie keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist lbw for a golden duck as the left-hander failed to connect with his sweep stroke. The Indian legend also ended opener Matthew Hayden’s stubborn resistance for 67. Hayden too was adjudged lbw as he also attempted the sweep, but missed the ball.

Next, Tendulkar trapped his good friend Shane Warne (0) in front of the stumps as the latter failed to read a googly. Warne’s dismissal saw Australia crumble to 174/8. Harbhajan then dismissed Jason Gillespie (six) and Glenn McGrath (12) to bowl India to a sensational victory by 171 runs.

Tendulkar scored a century in India’s Chennai win over Australia

With the series tied 1-1, India and Australia played out another thriller in the decider at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. Batting first, the Aussies put up 391 on the board, Hayden scoring 203 of them.

India responded with 501 as Tendulkar top-scored with a high-quality 126 off 230 balls. His knock featured 15 fours and two sixes. Dravid (81), Shiv Sunder Das (84), Laxman (65), and Sadagoppan Ramesh (61) also made significant contributions.

CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 @CrickeTendulkar



After Epic Eden Test, Series Was 1-1, Aus 391 & ind at 211/2 But SRT’s Counter Attack specially Vs McGrath, Gillespie, Warne Changed Everything. IND win the test & Series.

Sachin Tendulkar, Today 2001 – 126 Vs Australia at Chennai.After Epic Eden Test, Series Was 1-1, Aus 391 & ind at 211/2 But SRT’s Counter Attack specially Vs McGrath, Gillespie, Warne Changed Everything. IND win the test & Series. Sachin Tendulkar, Today 2001 – 126 Vs Australia at Chennai.🔥After Epic Eden Test, Series Was 1-1, Aus 391 & ind at 211/2 But SRT’s Counter Attack specially Vs McGrath, Gillespie, Warne Changed Everything. IND win the test & Series.https://t.co/loSl2Mt6oE

After Harbhajan’s eight-wicket haul saw Australia being bowled out for 264, the hosts were set to chase 155.

India were in firm control at 101/2, but the middle and lower order crumbled and the batting side found themselves in big trouble at 135/7. They sneaked home by two wickets in the end as Sameer Dighe contributed an unbeaten 22.

Poll : 0 votes