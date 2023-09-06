[Watch] When South Africa got knocked out 2003 World Cup due to miscalculation of 1 run

South Africa and World Cup heartbreaks remain an unrelenting chapter in cricketing history, with the side discovering different and unfortunate ways to bow out of the prestigious event.

Turn back to the 2003 World Cup, the Proteas, as is almost always the case, were among the heavy favorites to clinch the elusive World Cup title. However, the side endured a couple of painful defeats against the West Indies and New Zealand in Pool B.

They entered their final pool game against Sri Lanka at Durban in a must-win situation to qualify for the Super Sixes. However, in a dramatic climax with heavy rain splashing down, a horrific miscalculation of the Duckworth-Lewis scores ended their campaign.

Chasing 269 for victory and with the possibility of the game being called off looming large, the on-field batters were informed 229 was the target if they were six down after 45 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher smashed a six off Muttiah Muralitharan in the penultimate delivery of the over to have them 229/6. He then blocked the final ball to avoid losing a wicket since South Africa had already reached 229.

However, little did anyone realize that the think tank inside the dressing room had misread the equation on the Duckworth-Lewis sheet. The scores indicated after each over in the sheet was for a tie, and the Proteas had to be one run above that to seal a win should the rain stop further play.

As destiny would have it, the players went off the field for good due to showers, and another World Cup slipped away from the Proteas', thanks to them misreading the DLS equation.

Following the disastrous ending that sent them packing in the home World Cup, skipper Shaun Pollock was distraught in the dressing room. It is a moment that lives in infamy among South African fans.

The 2003 World Cup was among several painstaking moments that continue to haunt South African cricket as they look for the elusive title.

South Africa and ODI World Cup agony - A story that lives on

South Africans are still to recover from the 1992 and 1999 semi-final exits.

Following their reinstation to cricket, South Africa put on an inspirational performance in the first-ever World Cup in 1992. Thanks to their brilliant bowling and fielding, they qualified for the semi-final against England.

However, in the semi-final, the Proteas were once at the wrong end of the Duckworth-Lewis method. When rain halted play, South Africa needed 22 to win off 13 balls. Yet, upon resumption, they were tasked an impossible 22 to win off one ball by the old DLS method, leading to them bowing out of the tournament.

In 1996, South Africa remained unbeaten and topped the group stages only to be eliminated in the quarter-finals by a Brian Lara masterclass. 1999 was arguably their most agonizing World Cup, with the side undoubtedly appearing to be the best of the tournament until the ill-fated semi-final against Australia.

With a run to win off four deliveries and one wicket in hand, Lance Klusener and Allan Donald were involved in a terrible mix-up, resulting in a runout.

While the 2007 and 2011 exits had some misfortunes, it was at least the case of the Proteas losing to the better team on the day. However, their tussle with rain and last-over finishes returned in 2015, when New Zealand defeated the Proteas with a ball to spare thanks to Grant Elliott's massive hit with six runs needed two deliveries.

Despite not qualifying for the semi-finals in 2019 and for once not being among the favorites, South Africa will enter the 2023 World Cup haunted by the ghosts of the past, with baggage incomparable to any side in cricket history.