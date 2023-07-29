[Watch] When Sri Lankan greats Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene scripted history with a 624-run partnership in a Test vs South Africa

Today marks the 17th anniversary of the historic 624-run partnership between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

The Sri Lankan duo achieved this memorable feat on the same day in 2006 in a Test match against South Africa at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

It was the first match of the two-Test series between the two nations. South Africa batted first in the contest and got bundled out cheaply for 169. Muttiah Muralitharan and Dilhara Fernando scalped four wickets apiece to restrict the Proteas to a low total.

Dale Steyn then gave a good start to the visiting team by dismissing both the Sri Lankan openers inside 4 overs and reducing them to 14/2. South Africa would have sniffed a chance of restricting Sri Lanka to a low total at that juncture, with Steyn on fire with the new ball.

It was not the case as Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene joined hands and steadily stitched a gigantic 624-run partnership for the third wicket, completely outclassing the South African bowling attack.

Both were in the zone, tackled the bowlers with ease, and never looked in much discomfort throughout the innings. Sangakkara hit a masterful 287 (457) and showcased his class at Test level with a fine knock against a top team like South Africa.

At the other end, Mahela Jayawardene hit a stellar stroke-filled triple century of 374 (572), his highest individual score in Test cricket. From 14/2, they took Sri Lanka to 638/2 before Andrew Hall finally dismissed Sangakkara in the 161st over.

You can watch the legendary partnership in the below video:

Sri Lanka won the match by an innings and 153 runs after Sangakkara and Jayawardene's historic partnership

Tillakaratne Dilshan (45) played a brisk knock after Sangakkara's departure in the company of Jayawardene to take the team above the 750-run mark.

Sri Lanka declared their innings finally at 756/5 at the fall of their captain Mahela Jayawardene's wicket in the 186th over.

After a marathon fielding effort of 186.1 overs, South Africa put on a better fight in their second innings.

They managed to fight it out and score 434 runs, but it was not sufficient, as they lost the match by an innings and 153 runs.