[Watch] When Virat Kohli executed an incredible run-out to dismiss Shaun Marsh on 99 in IND vs AUS Test match

Shaun Marsh called it a day on his first-class career earlier today. The 39-year-old batter has played 38 Test matches for Australia, scoring 2,265 runs at a strike rate of 43.85.

Marsh recorded six centuries and 10 half-centuries while playing for Australia in the longest format of the game. He could have finished his career with seven hundreds had Virat Kohli not executed a brilliant throw and ran him out when he was on 99 in a Test match between India and Australia.

The incident took place in the Boxing Day Test match in 2014 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was MS Dhoni's last Test match for India. Shaun Marsh played brilliantly in the second innings to score 99 runs.

He pushed a ball from Umesh Yadav to the mid-off region and attempted to steal a single. While Marsh dived at full stretch, Virat Kohli's throw caught him short of his mark, forcing him to return to the pavilion at 99.

Shaun Marsh was the top-scorer for Australia in that innings against India

Although Shaun Marsh could not complete his century in the second innings, he emerged as the top run-scorer for Australia in that innings. Marsh aggregated 99 runs off 215 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes.

His 99-run knock helped Australia finish with 318/9 in the second innings. Due to Australia's 75-run first-innings lead, India received a 384-run target to win the Test match. India scored 174/6 in 66 overs before the two captains shook hands.

Earlier in the game, Virat Kohli smashed 169 runs off 272 balls to help India finish with 465 runs in reply to Australia's total of 530. Kohli received fine support from Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 147 runs off 171 balls. The match ended in a draw, but it entertained fans a lot.

