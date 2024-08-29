[Watch] When Virat Kohli tricked Shikhar Dhawan into celebrating a hundred though the opener was batting on 99

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan recently announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket, bringing the curtains down on a memorable career. The left-handed batter represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is, scoring 10867 runs respectively.

Apart from being renowned for his batting, Dhawan was also known as one of the biggest pranksters in the Indian team. However, he was once at the receiving end of a harmless prank by teammate Virat Kohli, who tricked Dhawan into celebrating a hundred even though the southpaw was batting on 99.

The funny incident took place during India's second innings in the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland in February 2014. Dhawan, who was struggling for runs, had been dismissed for a duck in the first innings. The left-handed, however, played a fighting knock in the second innings to reach the 90s.

Trending

On 93, he went down the track to Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and lofted him for a six over wide long-on. Dhawan then started celebrating by removing his helmet and looking towards the sky, with his hands raised in thanksgiving.

The left-hander, however, soon realized that he still needed another run to reach the three-figure mark. The opener got there next ball by cutting a short and wide ball for four and repeating his celebration from the previous delivery.

Watch video below

During an appearance on a chat show, the recently retired cricketer revisited the humorous incident and confirmed that he knew he was on 99, but Kohli insisted that he had reached his hundred. He also added that it was on the latter's insistence that he started celebrating and hinted that he was perhaps fooled because he hadn't scored a lot of runs before this particular innings.

Shikhar Dhawan's hundred in the 2014 Auckland Test went in vain

Dhawan scored 115 off 211 balls in the second innings in the 2014 Auckland Test against New Zealand, a knock that featured 12 fours and a six. His innings, which lasted 322 minutes, however, went in vain. Set to chase a target of 407, the visitors were bowled out for 366 as Neil Wagner claimed 4-62, while Trent Boult and Tim Southee picked up three wickets each.

Batting first in the Test, New Zealand put up 503 on the board as skipper Brendon McCullum top-scored with 224 off 307 balls. In reply, India were bowled out for 202, conceding a huge first innings lead. The visitors fought back to clean up the Kiwis for 105 in their second innnings. A target of 407, though proved too big for them despite Dhawan's fine century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️