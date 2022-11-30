[WATCH] "Where The Dance Lessons Come From" - Hardik Pandya grooves with wife Natasa Stankovic

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was recently seen shaking a leg to some peppy music alongside his wife Natasa Stankovic.

Hardik is one of the best entertainers among Indian cricketers and leaves no opportunity to light up the mood of fans and fellow teammates. He is very fond of dancing and is often seen grooving with trending songs at parties and inside the dressing room.

The Baroda-born all-rounder recently revealed the reason behind his dance moves in a short clip. In a video shared on Instagram, Hardik was seen taking dance lessons from his wife Natasa. The couple looked hilarious and seemed to be enjoying the session.

The ace all-rounder captioned the video:

"Where the dance lessons come from 😉😛."

Hardik was recently seen partying with MS Dhoni, Ishan Kishan, and rapper Badshah at UK-based businessman Kuljinder Bahia’s birthday party in Dubai. Krunal Pandya was also spotted at the event.

Hardik and Dhoni set the dance stage on fire with their moves as the former Indian captain was seen in this avatar for the first time.

Hardik Pandya likely to take over as India's T20I captain - Reports

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Gambhir picks Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw as the choices for future India captain. Gambhir picks Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw as the choices for future India captain.

After India's semi-final exit from the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022, a PTI report suggests that the BCCI might overhaul the T20I squad, keeping in mind the next edition in 2024.

According to the aforementioned report, talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to take over as skipper as the think tank looks to inject more fresh faces in the shortest format.

Hardik, who led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL 2022 title in their maiden season, recently captained India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which the Men in Blue won by a 1-0 margin. The first game was abandoned due to rain, while the final fixture of the rubber ended in a tie via the DLS method.

The all-rounder is still undefeated in five T20Is that he has captained India so far, winning four, while one ended in a tie.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes