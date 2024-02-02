[Watch] Will Jacks smashes back-to-back sixes out of ground in SA20

England's Will Jacks smashed a hat-trick of sixes, including two of them out of the ground, during the SA20 game between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday, February 1.

Chasing 250, Jacks provided a stunning start, smashing 26 off just nine deliveries, including three maximums and two boundaries. The three successive sixes happened during the opening over of the Capitals' chase.

Jacks hit George Linde for a boundary before hitting a hat-trick of sixes. The right-handed batter bent his knee and lofted a tossed-up delivery straight down the ground. He then went berserk, blasting two consecutive sixes out of the ground, towards the deep square leg region with a slog sweep.

The last two deliveries went a distance of 108 meter and landed on the roof before sliding out of the ground.

Jacks is one of the leading run-scorers in SA20, with 244 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 183.45, including one century and a fifty. The all-rounder has also bagged six wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.

MI Cape Town set a 249-run target for Pretoria Capitals in SA20 clash

Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis starred with the bat as MI Cape Town posted a mammoth score of 248/4 in their allotted 20 overs against Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 clash on Friday.

Rickelton smashed 90 off 45 at a strike rate of 200, including five sixes and 10 boundaries. Meanwhile, Brevis stayed unbeaten on 66 off 32, hitting six maximums and three boundaries. Captain Keiron Pollard, Rassie van der Dussen, and Sam Curran chipped in with 27 (seven), 21 (nine) and 22 (12), respectively.

Wayne Parnell led from the front for the Capitals but proved expensive, returning with 3/57. Daryn Dupavillon bagged one wicket.

In response, Pretoria Capitals were 61-6 after eight overs, with Parnell and Kyle Verreynne at the crease. Sam Curran provided the first breakthrough for MI Cape Town by dismissing Phillip Salt. Nuwan Thusara bagged three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada picked up two.

