[WATCH] “Woh bowler kaun tha?” - When Amitabh Bachchan made a video call to Rohit Sharma on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has won numerous admirers for his batting style over the years and some fans are completely crazy about 'Hitman'.

There have been a few instances of his supporters breaching security to get close to the star player on the cricket field. An image of a fan lying near the feet of Rohit during a match went viral in 2021.

One such die-hard fan of the Indian skipper, Pranshu Tripathi, appeared as a participant in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a popular game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, during the 2021 season. Tripathi revealed that he always carries a photo of Rohit in his wallet and even showed the same to the legendary actor.

The participant even expressed his wish to meet his favorite cricketer. After a while, the Bollywood superstar surprised Tripathi by making a video call to Rohit and connecting him with his super fan.

During the interaction, Tripathi revealed that he loved a six the opening batter hit against Pakistan over the point region during the 2019 World Cup. Pleasantly surprised by the fan’s attention to detail, Rohit extended the conversation and asked Tripathi:

“Aapko pata hai woh bowler kaun that?”

The KBC contestant replied:

“Haan sir, woh Hasan (Ali).”

Before ending the conversation, Rohit displayed his Mumbai Indians (MI) gloves on the screen and promised Tripathi that he would send them across to him.

“We felt there needs to be a change in our attitude” - Rohit on message to team after T20 World Cup 2021 exit

Under Rohit, Team India are preparing hard for the T20 World Cup that will be held in Australia later this year. The Men in Blue had a disastrous T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Follow The Blues', the 35-year-old admitted India needed a change in attitude and conveyed the message to the players. He stated:

"We (Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid) have made it very clear after the T20 World Cup in Dubai, when we did not qualify and we felt there needs to be a change in our attitude, our approach, and how we play the game so we had the clear message given to the boys. They were ready to accept that challenge.”

Rohit took over as India’s T20 captain after Virat Kohli stepped down following the conclusion of the World Cup last year. He has since been appointed Test and one-day skipper as well.

