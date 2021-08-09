Watch: "Work never stops" - Virat Kohli works hard in the gym ahead of the second Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's passion and dedication towards fitness is known to every cricket fan. After the first Test against England at Trent Bridge ended yesterday, Kohli was back in the gym working hard to achieve his personal fitness goals.

The 32-year-old updated his ardent fans about his fitness routine by sharing a short video clip on his official Instagram handle. Even Afghan spinner Rashid Khan loved the post and commented on the Indian skipper's video.

Virat Kohli shared the following video and captioned it:

"Work never stops."

Team India had a good outing in the first Test at Trent Bridge. In the first innings, they bundled out England cheaply for 183. In reply, Virat Kohli's men made 278 runs and took a handy lead of 95 runs.

Joe Root played a captain's knock for England and helped his side reach 303 in the second innings. Eventually, the hosts set India a target of 209 runs.

In the chase, Team India got off to a good start. They ended the fourth day at 52/1 with Rohit Sharma(12) and Cheteshwar Pujara(12) still at the crease.

But rain played spoilsport on the last day as play was not possible whatsoever. It meant the game ended in a draw to the disappointment of cricket fans in both countries.

UPDATE: Play has been abandoned. ☹️



The first #ENGvIND Test at Trent Bridge ends in a draw.



We will see you at Lord's for the second Test, starting on August 12. #TeamIndia



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/k9G7t1WiaB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021

"We certainly felt like we were on top of the game" - Virat Kohli at the post-match ceremony after the first Test

At the post-match ceremony, Virat Kohli voiced his disappointment about the result. He felt that India was on top of the game after the fourth day's play.

"We were expecting rain on days three and four, but it chose to come on Day Five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it’s a shame. This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong. On Day Five, we knew we had our chances.

"We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it’s a shame we couldn’t finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. It wasn’t just about survival. It was about getting the boundaries when we got the chance."

James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck in the first innings at Trent Bridge. The Indian skipper will look to get back into form in the next Test by putting on a match-defining performance with the bat.

🗣️ 🗣️: Everything we prepared for over the last one month fell in place. #TeamIndia batsman @klrahul11 talks about the takeaways from the first #ENGvIND Test.👍 pic.twitter.com/znqCYVsaUv — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021

