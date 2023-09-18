[Watch] ”World Cup jeetne ke baad phodo” - Rohit Sharma’s hilarious response to crackers going off during press conference of Asia Cup 2023 final

Team India captain Rohit Sharma once again entertained everyone with his quirky replies during the press conference after winning the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (September 17). Rohit lifted the Asia Cup trophy for the second time as a skipper after previously winning it in 2018.

The talismanic player addressed the media in the press conference in Colombo after securing a memorable 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the final. During the conference, Rohit had to pause for a while due to the sound generated by the bursting of the crackers outside.

The Indian skipper then said:

"World Cup jeetne ke baad phodo yaar." (Burst the crackers after we win the World Cup)

You can watch Rohit Sharma's reaction in the press conference in the video below:

Team India had a great preparation at the Asia Cup ahead of the all-important World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul returned to 50-over cricket after lengthy injury lay-offs and performed well in the tournament.

Hardik Pandya performed exceptionally in crunch moments in both bowling and batting departments to establish himself as the MVP of the team.

A performance like that in the final will be cherished for a long time: Rohit Sharma after comprehensive win vs Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma applauded his teammates for putting on a clinical show in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. He acknowledged the performances of pacers, saying that it was pleasing to see them reap the rewards after working hard for the last couple of years.

After the match, Rohit Sharma said:

"It was a great performance. To come out and play in the finals like that shows the mental character of everyone who has been a part of the team. It was great from the outset. The way we started with the ball and then a clinical finish with the bat. Our seamers are working really hard for many years and to be rewarded like that is very pleasing for the side moving forward."

He added:

"A performance like that in the final will be cherished for a long time. I never thought it was going to do that much. It comes back to the skillset of the individuals. Quite pleasing to move forward in this direction with this confidence. We look forward to the series coming up in India and then the World Cup."

Team India's three-match ODI series with Australia will commence on September 22 in Mohali.