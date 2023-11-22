[Watch] World Cup-winning Australian skipper Pat Cummins arrives in Sydney with no major reception at the airport

Australian skipper Pat Cummins arrived in Sydney on Wednesday morning at a surprisingly empty airport after winning a sixth ODI World Cup in India. There were only media members to greet the 30-year-old and other players at the airport.

The scenes were markedly different from how heroes in Indian sports, especially cricketers, are welcomed, should they perform well or triumph in a marquee tournament.

Australia exceeded all expectations by overhauling the tournament favorites and hosts, India, in the grand finale in Ahmedabad.

Following defeats in their opening two matches, Cummins and company riled off nine consecutive wins, including the semi-final and final, to pull off a remarkable title run.

Here is a video of Pat Cummins arriving home with no grand reception at the airport:

Cummins has been praised by various experts for his astute captaincy throughout the tournament and particularly in the summit clash.

Starting with his decision to bowl first, rotating the bowlers, and setting the perfect fields, the Aussie skipper was spot on. His proactive measures helped the team restrict the vaunted Indian batting lineup to a mere 240.

In reply, Travis Head's breathtaking 137 and Marnus Labuschagne's valuable 58* helped Australia seal a comprehensive six-wicket win in just 43 overs.

"Kind of remember that you just won a World Cup and get excited all over again" - Pat Cummins

Australian players pose with the World Cup Trophy.

Pat Cummins admitted that the feeling of being world champions hasn't completely sunk in for him after arriving in Sydney. The 30-year-old also led Australia to the World Test Championship (WTC) title with a victory over India in the final earlier this year.

This core of Aussie cricketers retained the Ashes in England a few months back and triumphed in the 2021 T20 World Cup to complete a remarkable two-year period.

Upon his arrival at the Sydney Airport, Cummins told reporters:

"I think we’ll be smiling for a fair while. We are still buzzing. Every half an hour so, you kind of remember that you just won a World Cup and get excited all over again. You only get one chance every four years and especially playing somewhere like India, it’s hard."

"To be pitted up against the rest of the world and come away with a medal, it doesn’t get any better than that," Pat Cummins continued. "Adding to that an away Ashes series, a World Test Championship, we couldn’t have planned for much better. It almost became sudden death.

"The belief never left, even at the start we knew we hadn’t played our best, but we kind of knew once we clicked we could take on anyone, and that proved to be the case."

However, a packed international schedule means the Aussies are back in the park for the five-match T20I series against India, starting on November 23.

Yet, Cummins is rested for that series and will return for the three-Test home series against Pakistan, starting in Perth on December 14.