[Watch] WTC Final: Shubman Gill gets hit on the helmet by a searing Kyle Jamieson delivery

There were a few concerned faces when a searing Kyle Jamieson's short ball during the World Test Championship (WTC) final hit India opener Shubman Gill flush on the helmet and halted play for a brief bit on Saturday (June 19) at Southampton.

It was on the penultimate delivery of the 17th over of the innings, with Gill having faced a couple of Jamieson overs already. The opener had taken on the quick by going down the track, and attempted a similar shot again, only for the ball to hit the deck hard and ram straight into the helmet. The ball's inward movement had him turn away from the delivery instinctively to protect himself.

Soon after the incident, the physio was called on to the field to check on Gill. The play was stopped for a few minutes while he was checked for signs of concussion.

Play resumed as soon as it was confirmed that Gill was fine and showed no signs of discomfort. However, he did avoid going down the pitch to Jamieson soon after copping the blow.

WTC final: India lose Rohit Sharma after 50-run stand

The Indian openers completed their 50-run stand in the 18th over through a Rohit Sharma punch off Colin de Grandhomme. Sharma looked solid from the start and Gill, barring a hit, looked at absolute ease facing the Kiwi bowlers.

But Sharma became the first man to be dismissed. He looked good for his 34, but was snapped by Tim Southee at third slip with India's total reading 62-1.

India were put to bat after losing the toss. Play began on Day 2 after persistent rain called off play on the first day of the WTC final.

India were down to 63-2 at the time of writing, with Shubman Gill following Sharma to the pavilion.

WTC final: Playing XI for India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

