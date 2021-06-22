[Watch] WTC Final: Shubman Gill's stunner sends Ross Taylor packing

Mohammed Shami gave India a much-needed breakthrough on Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, dismissing Ross Taylor for 11.

The day started off with New Zealand in control and India struggling to make any inroads. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma were both unable to trouble the New Zealand batsmen, who seemed settled and ready to cash in.

However, Shami got India back into the game in the 64th over. A full delivery forced Taylor to go hard at a drive and the New Zealand batsman ended up chipping the ball towards cover, where Gill took an absolute stunner.

The 21-year-old dove full-length to his right and held on to a low catch, sparking celebrations in the Indian camp.

WTC final: Is this the opening India were looking for?

Taylor's dismissal has exposed the inconsistent Kiwi middle-order. New Zealand's fortunes will lie with captain Kane Williamson, who has looked extremely solid at the crease. At the time of writing, Williamson is batting on 19 off 105 deliveries.

The Indian bowling has been extremely tight and they will be hoping to skittle the rest of the New Zealand line-up for not too many more runs. Weather permitting, a full day's play is on the cards, although a draw looks the most likely outcome.

WTC final so far

India were dismissed for just 217 in the first innings. Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (49) top scored for India, who were rocked by Kyle Jamieson's fifer.

In reply, New Zealand are 135 for 5 with Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme at the crease.

