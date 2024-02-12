[Watch] "Yaad rakha, haarenge par seekh ke jaayenge" - India's U19 World Cup star Naman Tiwari's wholesome advice to Murugan Abhishek

With India staring into the barrel of defeat against Australia in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup final, pacer Naman Tiwari told his partner, Murugan Abhishek, that they might lose but will not come back without learning.

At the time, India were batting at 151/8, chasing 254 on a pitch with substantial help on offer for the fast bowlers. Abhishek smashed the next ball down the ground with a flat bat for four against Tom Straker. But both of them got out soon after and the Boys in Blue crumbled at 174, falling short by 79 runs.

However, a video of the chat picked up from the stump mic has gone viral on social media. Watch it here:

Both Tiwari and Abhishek had a good tournament. While the former, a left-arm fast-medium pacer picked up 12 wickets at an average of 19.83, the latter, an off-spinner, took three scalps as well.

Despite the big defeat in the final, India had big takeaways from the tournament which, more than about wins and losses, is a peek into the future.

Uday Saharan led from the front with the bat and got great support from Musheer Khan, while other bowlers like Saumy Pandey and Raj Limbani were impressive too.

"Very proud of all the boys" - India's Uday Saharan

After the match, skipper Saharan rued the "rash" shots from his batters but said he was very proud of his team.

"Very proud of all the boys, everybody contributed towards the eventual result and that is something to be proud of. The preparation was good but the execution wasn't, some of the boys played some rash shots, had they stayed around for longer, we could have had a different result. We have learnt a lot from the tournament and we will take plenty of positives from here," he said.

Australia's win meant they were now the reigning ICC champions in men's Test, ODI, Under-19, and Women's ODI and T20I formats.

