[Watch] "Yahi tak lena"- Virat Kohli requests reporters not to take photos of his son Akaay at airport

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli requested reporters not to take photos of his son Akaay while he was at the Mumbai Airport before leaving for the USA. He will link up with the Indian contingent there to commence preparations for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

Kohli has been in fine form in the lead-up to the tournament as he won the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 by scoring a mammoth 741 runs across 15 games at an average of 61.75, including five half-centuries and a century. Fans will be hoping for similar performances from the iconic cricketer in the World Cup.

Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Friday as he was set to depart for the United States. While a few reporters tried to take pictures, Kohli requested them not to take photos of his infant son, Akaay. He then thanked them while entering the airport.

"I think we should look at it as our strength and take motivation and energy from it"- Virat Kohli on fans' expectations

During a recent interview with Star Sports, Virat Kohli shared his perspective on the high expectations fans have from the Indian cricket team. He opined that expectations could become a weakness when paid excessive attention. Instead, he believes the team should try to turn it into a positive thing by deriving motivation and energy. Kohli said:

"I won't say it's not realistic to expect that people don't have hope or expectations from us. Cricket is looked at differently in our country; it's our strength as well. It will become weakness if we pay excessive attention to it. I think we should look at it as our strength and take motivation and energy from it, that we have so many fans behind us who want us to do well."

The USA and West Indies will host the T20 Word Cup between June 2 and 29. Team India's campaign in the tournament will commence on June 5 with a match against Ireland in New York.

