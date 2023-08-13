[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal gets caught and bowled in the first over of 5th India vs West Indies T20I

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got out for just five runs (4 balls) in the first over of the fifth T20I against West Indies's left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein in Florida on Sunday, August 13. He failed to replicate his match-winning efforts from the previous encounter.

With Hosein opening the bowling for the hosts, Jaiswal hit him for a boundary off just his second ball with an audacious switch-hit. But on the fifth delivery, he rocked back against a near-half-tracker and got into the position to pull it over mid-wicket.

He was expecting the ball to turn a bit but it came straight with the arm and cramped him for room. It hit the toe end of his bat and went flat to the bowler who grabbed it easily.

Here's a video of the wicket:

The opener would be disappointed by the way he got out. He had Hosein on a string during his unbeaten 51-ball 84 on Saturday, hitting him for multiple switch-hits and slogs. India won the game by nine wickets to draw the series level at 2-2.

Pressure on middle order as Shubman Gill follows Yashasvi Jaiswal to the pavilion

Not happy with one scalp, Akeal Hosein got rid of the second performer from the last T20I, Shubman Gill in his next over too, although with a bit of luck. The right-hander tried to sweep a fuller and flatter on the stumps but missed it.

It looked plumb in front at first sight and Gill didn't bother to review it either. But Hawk-Eye replays showed that it was missing the leg stump. Gill scored 77 (47) in the previous T20I as well in a record-breaking opening stand with Jaiswal.

Now with both dismissed the pressure is on the middle-order to stand up in this decider, which they failed to do in the first two games. You can catch live action here.