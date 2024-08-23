[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal performs fitness drills at NCA ahead of 2024 Duleep Trophy

Team India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will participate in the upcoming 17th edition of the Duldeep Trophy. The southpaw has commended his training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the red-ball tournament.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Friday, August 23, Jaiswal shared a short video, giving fans a glimpse of his recent training session. The youngster was seen performing some running drills.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was last seen in action during India's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka last month, registering scores of 40, 30, and 10. The left-handed batter was not part of the Men in Blue squad for the subsequent three-match ODI series.

He will play for Team B in the first round of the Duleep Trophy. Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side featuring the likes of Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Mohammed Siraj.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he adjusts on bouncy tracks" - Matthew Hayden on Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India will tour Australia later this year for a five-match Test series. The two cricketing giants will compete against each other for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to play a major role for the visitors in the series.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden mentioned that while he is a fan of Jaiswal's strokeplay, he wants to see the adjustments he makes while playing on the bouncy pitches.

Pointing out how Jaiswal will be up against a formidable Australian bowling attack, here's what Hayden said at the CEAT Cricket Awards (via ANI):

"I think he's (Yashasvi Jaiswal) a package...Yes, his strokeplay is superb. His ability, in particular, to hit on the up through the covers is phenomenal. [But] that'll also have its vulnerabilities. I'm looking forward to seeing how he adjusts on bouncy tracks. We did notice a few times in the IPL that he's a very hard hitter of the ball - [with the] pull shots in particular."

"But that'll be challenged by three world-class speedsters, assuming they're all fit, and on much bigger grounds as well - grounds where it has to almost be the perfect contact for that ball to sail over for six. You can get caught easily, three-quarters of the way in the fence. So they have little adjustments that world-class players like Jaiswal will make for sure."

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in Perth from November 22. India emerged victorious in the last two editions of the series on Australian soil.

