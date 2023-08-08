[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal perishes for 1 on T20I debut as he skies one to mid-on

Team India's latest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't have the most memorable T20I debut. He perished for only a single in the ongoing third match of the five-game series against the West Indies. The southpaw looked to hit a six in the first over, but the ball could only get a toe-end off his bat.

The incident occurred when Obed McCoy bowled the opening over of the innings. Jaiswal had taken a single off the first delivery he faced, while Shubman Gill got a leg-bye after hitting a boundary. The left-hander wanted to send the ball over long-on, but lost shape as Alzarri Joseph ran in from mid-on to catch the ball.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar Test debut, scoring 171 in Dominica, followed by 57 and 38 at Port-of-Spain in Trinidad. Jaiswal received his maiden call-up following a sensational IPL season as he mustered over 600 runs, including the fastest half-century (13 balls) in the tournament history.

Rovman Powell's cameo goes in vain as India clinch 3rd T20I

Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell. (Credits: Twitter)

After winning the toss, West Indian skipper Rovman Powell chose to bat first. The hosts started well, with openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers. Kuldeep Yadav's double-wicket strike in the 14th over put the visitors on frontfoot.

However, Rovman Powell gained the momentum for the home side in the 19th over when he slammed two sixes off left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh to take 17 runs. The Jamaican smashed another six in the final over and stayed unbeaten at 40 off 19 deliveries.

In reply, Suryakumar Yadav (83) and Tilak Varma (49*) were proficient to guide India to a victory and avoid the series loss.

Both teams will meet on Saturday (August 14) in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series.