[WATCH] Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 48-ball hundred in Team India's Asian Games 2023 quarterfinal contest against Nepal

Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history by becoming the youngest Indian player to record a T20I ton during the quarter-final contest against Nepal in the ongoing Asian Games in 2023 in Hangzhou. The left-handed opening batter scored 100 runs off just 49 deliveries to help the Men in Blue post 202-4 in the first innings.

Jaiswal opened the innings with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the pair put on 103 runs for the first wicket in 9.5 overs, with the former doing the bulk of the scoring. The youngster clobbered the bowlers, particularly through the leg side, and brought up his fifty in just 22 deliveries.

Jaiswal had to watch from the non-striker's end as Nepal fought back with three quick wickets in the second half of the innings. He reached the three-figure mark in the 16th over. He hit a four off the fourth delivery of the over and began celebrating his milestone, when in fact, he had only reached 99 runs.

The confusion was sorted out soon, and he officially reached his hundred with a single off the very next delivery.

Jaiswal was dismissed by Dipendra Singh in the next over, without adding any more runs to his tally. His innings included eight fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 204.78.

Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube stepped up with cameos at the back end of the innings to push India over the 200-run mark in the knockout fixture.

In reply, Nepal have tried to assert themselves in the run chase, but the regular fall of wickets and superb fielding by India have kept them at arm's length.

Yashasavi Jaiswal made his T20I debut on the tour of the Caribbean in August 2023

A breathtaking 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he was in contention for the Orange Cap, led to Jaiswal earning a call-up to the national team. He made his Test debut in the two-match series against West Indies and went on to make his T20I debut as well later on in the tour.

He was dismissed for just one run on his T20I debut but scored an unbeaten 84 runs off 51 deliveries in the next match to announce himself.

