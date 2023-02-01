[Watch] "Yep the coffee arrived! " - Marnus Labuschagne absolutely loving making his own coffee

Australian star batter Marnus Labuschagne absolutely loves his coffee and has been in the news of late due to his obsession with the beverage. He shared a photo of himself bringing huge bags of coffee to India ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and this is what he captioned the photo with:

"Just a few KG of coffee on its way to 🇮🇳☕️🏏 Guess how many bags?"

Labuschagne didn't stop there, as he also posted a video of him making coffee for himself right from scratch. He was seen getting the coffee beans powdered and had all the machinery in place. Here's what he tweeted:

"For anyone wondering, yep the coffee arrived! ☕️😂"

Marnus Labuschagne extremely crucial to Australia's BGT chances

Marnus Labuschagne had an incredible summer for Australia and deservedly sits at the top of the ICC Men's Test Rankings for batters with 929 rating points. However, Australian teams of the past as well as many players in the current one believe that beating India in their own den is the 'final frontier' for them.

Making big runs in the first innings is key to winning Tests in India and Australia will certainly hope that Labuschagne continues the red-hot form that he showed back home.

Australia have lost each of their last three Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India and will want to prove a point. The series win in Pakistan will keep them believing that they can turn a corner on the hosts and put them under severe pressure. A spot in the World Test Championship is on the line, after all

Australia Test squad for tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

