[Watch]"You're focusing too much on social media"- Rishabh Pant roasts Michael Vaughan, leaves Adam Gilchrist in splits

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made a reputation over the years for being an absolute entertainer on the stump mic when he's behind the stumps. The left-hander is is set to return to competitive action in IPL 2024 after a 15-month recovery from a horrific car accident.

On the Club Praire Fire podcast, former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist asked Pant how he would sledge former England captain Michael Vaughan if he kept wickets to him.

Rishabh Pant cheekily replied:

"I would say 'You're focusing too much on social media instead of playing your cricket' (laughs)"

It was a dig at how active Vaughan is on X (formerly Twitter). Gilchrist and Vaughan both couldn't control their laughter on Pant's response. Here's the video:

Pant was also asked how he would look to disturb Gilchrist's concentration. His forthcoming response was that Gilchrist was always in his zone, so it's impossible to disturb players like him.

Rishabh Pant's doctor reveals inspiring conversation with player

Pant's horrific accident saw him sustain multiple injuries, including a dislocated knee. He was operated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Director, Center for Sports Medicine.

Considering the extent of the damage to Pant's knee after the accident, Pardiwala reckons it's nothing short of a miracle that Pant is making a comeback in IPL 2024. He told BCCI about a conversation he had with Pant during the wicketkeeper's recovery:

"To get back to competitive cricket after a high-velocity dislocation, you need a miracle. And that when he said, 'I am a miracle man, I have managed two, I am going to certainly manage the third one'."

Pardiwala also revealed that Rishabh Pant's mother was worried about whether her soon would ever be able to walk again. However, Pant's determination to get back to full fitness saw him recover much ahead of schedule as he's set to return to action at IPL 2024.