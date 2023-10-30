Indian superstar cricketer Virat Kohli knows no bounds when it comes to popularity. NBA's Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is the latest to laud Team India and the star batter for their sensational performance in the ongoing World Cup.

With an extensive following worldwide, Kohli has enthralled fans with his incredible batting and charming personality over the years. Ranadive became the first Indian to co-own an NBA franchise with the Golden State Warriors in 2010 before moving to the Sacramento franchise in May 2013.

Following seasons of disappointment, the Kings finally qualified for the playoffs last year for the first time since 2006.

Meanwhile, Team India have been in red-hot form in the World Cup, winning all six games so far and topping the points table. Kohli has been his ever-reliable self, scoring 354 runs at an incredible average of 88.50, including a century and three half-centuries.

In a video message following India's latest victory against England, Ranadive praised the Men in Blue and Virat Kohli. He also wished the team luck for hoisting the trophy on November 19.

"Hey Virat! Congratulations, you guys won again. And you’re really messing with my sleep because I live in Northern California, and I wake up really early every day to watch the boys in blue play. You keep winning, and winning, and today you beat England. I own the Sacramento Kings, and I got your own shirt for you," Vivek Ranadive said.

Despite Virat Kohli enduring a rare failure with a nine-ball duck against England, India posted a competitive 229 on the board, thanks to a magnificent 87 from Rohit Sharma.

However, it was India's bowling display that took the world by storm. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami put on a seam-bowling exhibition to propel the side to a 100-run victory.

Team India are on the cusp of their fourth consecutive ODI World Cup semi-final

Team India has run teams ragged with their performances in the World Cup.

Team India are on the verge of qualifying for their fourth consecutive ODI World Cup semi-final following the dominant win over England.

While a victory against Sri Lanka in their next outing will confirm their semi-final berth, the side is all but certain to feature in the top four of the home World Cup.

Rohit Sharma's men started their campaign with a high-quality win against five-time champions Australia before their troika of victories against Asian rivals - Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

In a battle of the then-undefeated sides, India defeated New Zealand last week before their decimation of defending champions England. While Jasprit Bumrah has led the side with the ball with 14 wickets, skipper Rohit Sharma has been in sparkling form with the willow, scoring 398 runs in the six games.

The 2011 world champions are heavy favorites to triumph for a third time in ODI World Cups and win their first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

India will take on Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands to complete their set of round-robin games before the knockout stage.