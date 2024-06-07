[Watch] Young American kid jumps in joy after USA tie the game against Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

USA are hosting a T20 World Cup for the first time, and the home team, making its debut at the grand stage, has surprised everyone with a stellar performance against former champions Pakistan. The American team denied the Men in Green a win in the 20-over contest in Dallas.

USA skipper Monank Patel led the team from the front by scoring a half-century at the top of the order while his team had to chase 160. The match went down to the last over, with the United States needing 15 off the last six balls.

Haris Rauf did a fine job to concede just three runs from the first three deliveries. However, Aaron Jones then smashed a six and took a single to bring the equation down to five runs off one ball.

Nitish Kumar, who was struggling in the middle, was set to face the last ball. He somehow cleared the mid-off fielder standing inside the 30-yard circle and scored four off the final ball to take the game into a Super Over.

As soon as Nitish scored the last boundary, a young fan enjoying the match at the Grand Prairie Stadium celebrated it and the camerperson aired his celebration live on TV. You can watch the video in the above tweet.

USA score 18 runs in the Super Over against Pakistan

As has been the rule in cricket, the team batting second in the 20-over game gets the chance to bat first in the Super Over. The American side batted first and scored 18 runs off their six balls.

Pakistan entrusted Mohammad Amir with the responsibility to bowl the Super Over. However, the experienced pacer ended up bowling three wides. To make things worse for Pakistan, they were quite sloppy in the field as well. Hence, USA set a 19-run target. You can follow the live scorecard here.

