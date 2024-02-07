[Watch] Young England cricketer does a hilarious imitation of Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action

A video of a young England cricketer hilariously imitating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action has gone viral on social media.

The Indian fast bowler has been in the news for his stupendous bowling performances in the ongoing Test series against England. The 30-year-old is in fact the leading wicket-taker in the series as of now, with 15 scalps at an average of 10.67. Bumrah was the Player of the Match for claiming nine wickets in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the X handle of the County Championship has shared a video in which a young England cricketer can be seen trying to bowl like Bumrah. He ended up doing quite a funny imitation of the Indian pacer’s bowling action. The clip was shared on X with the caption:

“How's this for an impression of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling?”

The 2024 County Championship season will be held from April 5 to September 29.

Meanwhile, Bumrah added another feather to his cap on Wednesday, February 7, becoming the new No. 1 ranked bowler in Test cricket. The seasoned pacer has 881 points to his name in the updated ICC Men’s Test bowling rankings. Bumrah is followed by South African speedster Kagiso Rabada (851) and veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (841).

During the course of his magnificent performance in the second Test against England, the right-arm pacer also went past the landmark of 150 wickets in the format. He now has 155 scalps from 34 matches at an average of 20.19, with 10 five-wicket hauls.

Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for third Test against England: Reports

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah could be rested for the third Test against England in Rajkot keeping his workload in mind. The Indian speedster bowled nearly 25 overs in the first Test in Hyderabad and a little over 32 overs in the second match in Visakhapatnam.

Mohammed Siraj, who was rested for the second Test, might make a comeback for the Rajkot encounter in case Bumrah is given a break for the match. Meanwhile, uncertainty persists over the availability of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the second Test due to a hamstring injury.

The suspense over Virat Kohli’s absence also continues. At a post-match press conference after the second Test, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid said that the selectors would be the best people to answer the question regarding whether Kohli will play in Rajkot.

