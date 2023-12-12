[Watch] "Your job is easier"- Jasprit Bumrah & KL Rahul's hilarious banter during training ahead of IND vs SA tour

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul posted a video on Instagram that had a rather interesting conversation with teammate Jasprit Bumrah. At the start of the video, Rahul explained how he would go about his training session with a bit of running followed by batting in the nets.

The wicketkeeper-batter also claimed that Bumrah would take a cheeky dig at him by saying that the fast bowler's job is the most difficult. It showed just how well Rahul knew Bumrah as the latter had to say this to him soon after:

"Your job is easier, to bat, hide behind a bat."

KL Rahul was thrilled to get his prediction right and here's what he said to the one taking the video:

"What did I tell you, did I call this or no?!"

Here's the video posted by Rahul on his Instagram handle:

KL Rahul to lead the Indian ODI team against South Africa

With big names like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah rested and Hardik Pandya still recovering from his injury, KL Rahul will be leading the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning on December 17.

Rahul had an impressive comeback from a long-term injury, smashing a hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup this year. While India did not win the 2023 World Cup final, the wicketkeeper-batter showed his importance, with a fantastic 97* in India's tournament opener against Australia.

Due to his impressive wicketkeeping, he has been picked in the Test squad as a keeper alongside Ishan Kishan. Doing glovework in red-ball cricket is a whole lot different than that in limited-overs cricket and thus, it will be interesting to see if India will trust Rahul ahead of Ishan in South Africa.