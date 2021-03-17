Watch: Yuvraj Singh hits 4 sixes in an over in Road Safety World Series semis against West Indies

India Legends all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has continued his six-hitting spree in the Road Safety World Series.

In the semi-finals against West Indies Legends on Wednesday, Yuvraj Singh hammered leg-spinner Mahendra Nagamootoo for four maximums in the 19th over of the Indian innings.

After India Legends went sent into bat by West Indies, Yuvraj Singh went berserk as the innings drew to a close. The first ball of the 19th over was a short one, which the left-hander dispatched over the deep square-leg fence.

The next one was another short one and received a similar treatment, this time Yuvraj Singh clearing square-leg. The left-hander made it three in three when he blasted a full-length delivery on off-stump over long-on.

The fourth six of the over came off a good-length delivery on the middle stump. Yuvraj Singh jabbed the ball over long-on to take India Legends past 200.

The 39-year smashed two more sixes in the last over bowled by Sulieman Benn as India Legends posted a mammoth total of 218 for 3.

Yuvraj Singh was batting on ten off 9 at the end of the 18th over; he ended up unbeaten on 49 off 20.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh had hammered four consecutive sixes in an over from Zander de Bruyn in the match against South Africa Legends. He remained unbeaten on 52 off 22 in that game.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag shine before Yuvraj Singh blitzkrieg

India Legends got off to a whirlwind start in the semi-final of the Road Safety World Series against West Indies Legends in Raipur.

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar added 56 for the opening wicket in 5.3 overs. Sehwag blazed away in typical fashion, hammering 35 off 17 balls, thanks to five fours and a six.

He was dismissed, caught and bowled by Tino Best, who finished with excellent figures of 2 for 25. CaptainTendulkar was the innings top-scorer, smashing a belligerent 65 off 42 balls. The Master Blaster’s knock featured six fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Kaif (27 off 21) and Yusuf Pathan (37* off 20) carried on the good work for India Legends. Yuvraj Singh then provided the finishing touches with a blazing innings.

In reply, West Indies Legends were jolted early in their case. But thanks to a blazing half-century from Dwayne Smith, they recovered to reach 108/1 after ten overs as the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series looks poised for a fascinating finish.