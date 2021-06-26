[Watch] "I’m loving the curls"- Yuvraj Singh unveils his new look

Yuvraj Singh revealed his new look on Instagram to his fans by sharing a series of pictures and short videos. The World Cup-winning all-rounder showed off his long curls after donning a new hairstyle.

The Indian star posted the clip on Instagram with the caption:

"Straight hair or curly ? I’m loving the curls wbu u guys."

Yuvraj Singh also shared a series of pictures of himself with the new look on his Instagram story.

Yuvraj Singh loving his new look. Pic Courtesy: Yuvisofficial Instagram

A few days back, Yuvraj Singh was seen enjoying a round of golf with Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar. The 39-year-old has seemingly picked up the game since his retirement and has posted a few clips to his social media while enjoying the sport.

Yuvraj Singh could play for Melbourne-based community cricket club

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh might have retired from international cricket, but he was last seen on the cricket field earlier this year in March when he represented the India Legends in the Road Safety series in Raipur.

His fans might be able to see him in action again as Mulgrave Cricket Club president Malin Pullenayegam claimed that they are "85 to 90 per cent there" in terms of securing Yuvraj's services.

Mulgrave Cricket Club is a Melbourne-based community outfit that plays in Melbourne's Eastern Cricket Association (ECA) in a third-tier competition. The club's president, Malin Pullenayegam, revealed that they have had some positive talks with some of the game's biggest stars, including Yuvraj Singh.

"We've secured Dilshan, we've secured Sanath, we've secured Tharanga. We are now working on finalizing agreements with a few other potential players. We are in negotiations, and with Chris (Gayle) and Yuvraj Singh we are nearly 85 to 90 per cent there. We need to finalize a few things but it looks really good," Pullenayegam said as quoted by cricket.com.au

The club came into the limelight when Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan represented them last summer. The Melbourne-based club have already secured the services of Sanath Jayasuriya as their head coach.

It will be interesting to see whether Yuvraj Singh will take up the offer to play for a Melbourne-based community club in the coming weeks.

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Parimal Dagdee