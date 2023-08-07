[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal foxes Jason Holder with his leg-spin, dismisses him stumped out in IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Yuzvendra Chahal bagged the crucial wicket of Jason Holder in the second T20I of the ongoing series between India and West Indies. Holder had no answer to Chahal's leg spin as he got stumped out at a crucial point in the match played at the Providence Stadium on Sunday, August 6.

Chasing 153 for a win in Guyana, West Indies reached 126/4 in the 14th over, riding on Nicholas Pooran's half-century. However, after Pooran's dismissal, the Caribbean team's batting lineup collapsed. Romario Shepherd got run out for a duck, inviting Holder to the middle.

Holder played a couple of dot balls against Chahal in the 16th over before getting stumped out. On the third ball he faced, Holder tried to play a drive towards the off-side. However, Chahal beat him with his spin.

The ball went to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who quickly dislodged the bails off the stumps. Holder took a huge stride for the drive, with his back leg coming out of the crease as well. The Caribbean all-rounder tried to drag his leg back and made it to the popping crease as well.

However, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite could not see any part of Holder's leg behind the crease. As a result, he adjudged him stumped out. You can watch the video of the dismissal from the 00:26 mark in the above clip.

Yuzvendra Chahal did not get to complete his full quota of 4 overs in the 2nd T20I

Despite returning with impressive figures of 2/19 in his first three overs, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did not get to bowl his full quota in the second T20I against West Indies.

Many fans felt that Hardik Pandya could have given the 18th or 19th over of the innings to Chahal, considering that he dismissed Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer in the 16th over.

However, Pandya gave the ball to pacers Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar in those two overs. India lost the match by two wickets eventually.

