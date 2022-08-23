[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal starts dancing after wife Dhanashree Verma says she is going to her mother's house

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma uploaded a hilarious reel on Instagram earlier today. In the brief video, Dhanashree can be seen telling her husband that she is going to her mother's house for a month.

Chahal was ecstatic after hearing what his wife said and started to dance. Dhanashree was visibly stunned by his reaction. The couple put a full stop to all rumors of cracks in their relationship with this light-hearted reel on Instagram.

Dhanashree and Chahal captioned the reel:

"Wait for it 👀😂 #findjoyinthelittlethings."

Fans were delighted to see the two back together in an Instagram reel, which has already received more than 2,00,000 likes, with more than 1,000 comments under it.

In just 50 minutes, the Instagram reel shared by the couple has been viewed 8,64,000 times on the social media platform.

What happened between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma?

Some baseless rumors claimed that all was not well in Indian cricket team star Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life (Image: Getty)

While Chahal was busy playing for the Indian cricket team, the rumor mill was abuzz with the claim that he and his wife Dhanashree were not on good terms. A fake profile of a popular news agency posted on Twitter that the couple had filed for divorce as well.

Dhanashree removing the 'Chahal' surname from her Instagram account and the spinner posting a story about a new life loading for him added fuel to the fire. However, both Chahal and Dhanashree have clarified that everything is right between them. The power couple urged fans not to believe any rumors.

Chahal is on a short break right now. He will return to action on Sunday (August 28) when India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

