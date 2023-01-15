[Watch] Zaib-un-Nisa Mankads Shakila Niyomuhoza in U19 Womens T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s Zaib-un-Nisa got rid of Rwanda’s Shakila Niyomuhoza via Mankad runout in the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Sunday, January 15. The incident took place in the 20th over when Nisa dismissed Shakila for backing up too far at the non-striker’s end.

“Run-out at the non-striker’s end.”

Pakistan won the game by eight wickets, courtesy of 64 runs off 60 balls from Eyman Fatima. They will now take on England Women at the same venue on Tuesday, January 17.

Earlier on Saturday, India Women beat South Africa Women by seven wickets in their opening game of the tournament.

Here’s what the Law says on Mankad run out dismissal

As per MCC Law 41.16.1:

"If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

"In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

“That is a legitimate form of dismissal” – Ravichandran Ashwin breaks silence on Mohammed Shami's Mankad dismissal in IND vs SL 1st ODI

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, has expressed dissent as Rohit Sharma withdrew Mankad runout dismissal by Mohammed Shami in the first ODI against Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"See, even if one fielder appeals, it is the duty of the umpire to declare a player out if he is out. So, I find it very surprising to have so many taboos surrounding this mode of dismissal. But the entire dismissal is regarding what the bowler does, right?"

He added:

"I am going to keep repeating only thing. The game situation is immaterial. That is a legitimate form of dismissal."

Ashwin will next be seen in action in the four-match Test series against Australia in February and March.

