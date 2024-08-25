[Watch] Zakir Hasan hits a four to seal the game as Bangladesh register their first Test win against Pakistan

Zakir Hasan hit a boundary to clinch the game in style as Bangladesh secured their first Test victory over Pakistan on Day 5 of the first match in the two-game series on Sunday, August 25, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a modest target of 30 runs in the fourth innings, Bangladesh wrapped up the game in just 6.3 overs. Opener Zakir Hasan sealed the victory with a boundary off Agha Salman, leading Najmul Hossain Shanto’s team to make history.

The Bangladeshi players erupted with joy in the dressing room as they took the lead in the series. Here’s a video of the winning moment:

Earlier in the match, Pakistan declared their first innings at 448-6 after 113 overs, thanks to centuries from Saud Shakeel (141) and Mohammad Rizwan (171*). In response, Bangladeshi opener Shadman Islam contributed a solid 93.

However, it was senior player Mushfiqur Rahim who played a match-winning innings, scoring 191 off 341 balls. Contributions from Mominul Haque (50), Litton Das (56) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77) also helped the visitors gain a 117-run lead in the first innings.

At the end of Day 4, the hosts were at 23-1, but the visitors turned the game around with exceptional bowling on the final day. Hasan Miraz led the attack with four wickets, dismissing Pakistan for 146 runs. It was then just a matter of time before Bangladesh made history by defeating Pakistan on their home ground.

“This is one of my finest knocks” - Mushfiqur Rahim reflects on his match-winning innings

The 37-year-old Mushfiqur Rahim stepped up when Bangladesh were at 147-3. His innings not only reduced the deficit but also provided the visitors with a match-winning lead. During the post-match presentation, as he collected the Player of the Match award, the right-handed batter said:

"This is one of my finest (knocks) so far, because we haven't done that well overseas. All the players prepared well in Pakistan and back home as well. Before the Test series, there was a two and a half months gap.

"All the players and management were there, the other white-ball players were playing in the World Cup. I'm thankful to the coaching staff and management. When I meet all these guys, it's a luxury for him (Shanto) and I try to give my best. Doing well for my country inspires me. I want to make an announcement, want to donate my prize money as there's been flood back in Bangladesh," he continued (as quoted by Cricbuzz).

The second game of the series is scheduled to start on Friday, August 30.

