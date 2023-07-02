[Watch] Zimbabwe's 'Red Army' storms into ZIM vs SL encounter with 'Raza is our Messi' banners

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza seems to be a fan-favorite as the 'Red Army' were seen making their way to the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo in large numbers to support him.

The fans were seen holding banners of 'Raza is our Messi', comparing the all-rounder with football superstar Lionel Messi. Raza has recently been one of Zimbabwe's best players with both bat and ball and also recently scored the fastest ODI hundred for his country.

Ahead of their team's clash with Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, the home fans were seen in high spirits in a video posted by ICC. The fans were getting ready for the encounter with some dance and also live music.

One of the fans was also seen talking passionately about his wish to see the hosts beat Sri Lanka and qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India. Here's a video:

Zimbabwe need an inspirational comeback from bowlers to beat Sri Lanka

The hosts haven't had a great day on the field so far against Sri Lanka as they were bowled out for just 165 in the first innings. Sean Williams did score a half-century and Sikandar Raza played a decent hand of 31. However, other batters just couldn't withstand the pressure put on by Sri Lankan bowlers.

Maheesh Theekshana picked up four wickets, while pacer Dilshan Madushanka had three scalps to his name in a clinical bowling performance from Sri Lanka. Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunarathne have already gotten their team off to a decent start and seem to be coasting to a comfortable win.

The winner of the ongoing game will qualify for the World Cup in India and if Zimbabwe end up losing, they might have to play a potential knockout game with Scotland to decide who qualifies with Sri Lanka. Things weren't looking great for the hosts at the time of writing.

